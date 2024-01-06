Japan Earthquake: Video Shows Residents Escaping Massive Landslide In Wajima

The 7.5-magnitude quake on January 1 rattled Japan.

At least 92 people have been killed and scores more are still missing after a devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit Japan on New Year's Day. The massive quake was followed by over 150 back-to-back tremors over the next 24 hours that added to the trail of destruction. Now, days after the devastating quake, a new video has emerged on social media showing the moment a group of people escaped a massive landslide in Wajima, Japan.

The video recorded by locals showed people escaping from a landslide after a deadly earthquake struck the Japanese city. In the clip, residents are seen running to safety as the landslide crashes down to road, destroying houses and downing power lines in its path. A crack is also seen developing on the road as a result of the massive landslide.

The 7.5-magnitude quake on January 1 rattled Japan. It triggered waves more than a metre high, sparked a major fire and tore roads apart. The Noto Peninsula of the prefecture was most severely hit, with several hundred buildings ravaged by fire and houses flattened in several towns, including Wajima and Suzu.

Rescuers in Japan are still rushing to find 242 people missing after the devastating quake, the BBC reported. Japan's Self-Defence Forces have doubled the number of troops taking part in rescue and relief to 4,600. Many people are thought to be trapped under their collapsed homes - mostly in the towns of Suzu and Wajima.

"We will not give up," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after a meeting with disaster response officials on Friday. Mr Kishida urged rescue and relief workers to leave no stone unturned in reaching the affected communities.

Tens of thousands of Japanese residents are still without power and water, while hundreds remain isolated from help due to landslides and blocked roads. More than 30,000 people in the quake-affected areas are still in shelters, the BBC reported.

Notably, Japan is haunted by the memory of a massive 9.0-magnitude in March 2011, which triggered a tsunami that left over 18,500 people dead or missing. The 2011 tsunami also sent three reactors into meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant, causing Japan's worst post-war disaster and the most serious nuclear accident since Chernobyl.