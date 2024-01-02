Japan Earthquake Tsunami Live Updates: All Tsunami Warnings Lifted

Earthquake in Japan: Japan was hit by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake on New Year's Day.

A day after Japan was struck by a powerful earthquake of 7.6 magnitude, the country lifted all tsunami warnings and advisories put in place after a major quake on New Year's Day, a meteorological agency official told AFP on Tuesday.

Small changes to tidal levels are still possible, the official said, a day after the strong jolt in central Japan triggered tsunami waves over a metre high.

Here are the LIVE updates on Japan Earthquake:

Jan 02, 2024 07:31 (IST) In Pics: Massive Fire Breaks Out After Powerful Japan Earthquake

A huge fire that destroyed over 50 building broke out after the 7.6- magnitude earthquake hit Japan on New Year's Day.

Jan 02, 2024 07:00 (IST) Japan Earthquake: "Very ExtensiveDamage, Numerous Casualities": Japan PM Fumio Kishida

"Very extensive damage has been confirmed, including numerous casualties, building collapses, and fires," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters, describing a "race against time" to rescue victims.