'Highest Levels' Of Saudi Government Gave Order To Kill Khashoggi: Turkey

Jamal Khashoggi was murdered at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

The order to murder Saudi journalist and regime critic Jamal Khashoggi came from "the highest levels" of the Riyadh government, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday in a Washington Post op-ed.

"We know that the perpetrators are among the 18 suspects detained in Saudi Arabia. We also know that those individuals came to carry out their orders: Kill Khashoggi and leave," he wrote.

"Finally, we know that the order to kill Khashoggi came from the highest levels of the Saudi government."

Erdogan added that he did "not believe for a second" that Saudi's King Salman had ordered the hit on Khashoggi, who was murdered at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on October 2.