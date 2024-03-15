Google Sued By Black Employee Who Was Celebrated As Diversity Success

Jalon Hall painted Googles management environment as hostile and racially charged.

Jalon Hall, a black, deaf employee and the first of her kind hired by Google, has filed a lawsuit against the tech giant, alleging racial and disability discrimination. Ms Hall accuses Google of failing to live up to its promises of inclusivity despite celebrating her as a diversity success story.

According to Wired, Ms Hall's lawsuit paints a contrasting picture between Google's public image and its internal practices. While Google touted Ms Hall on social media and corporate events as an example of their inclusive work environment, the lawsuit claims she faced a hostile work environment filled with racial bias.

Ms Hall alleges that after initial promises of sign language interpreter support, Google restricted access to interpreters after assigning her to a role focused on reviewing content for YouTube's child safety regulations. The lawsuit states that managers refused interpreters due to confidentiality concerns, despite established ethical codes for sign language interpreters.

This lack of accommodations left Ms Hall struggling to meet performance expectations. Unable to understand the video content efficiently without an interpreter, Ms Hall reportedly reviewed far fewer videos than the expected quota. This resulted in slow career progression compared to her peers.

"I felt humiliated, realising that I would not grow in my career," Ms Hall told Wired.

Furthermore, the lawsuit details an instance where a manager referred to Ms Hall as an "aggressive black deaf woman" and suggested she take on a sales role instead. Additionally, Hall claims she was excluded from discussions and passed over for promotions due to "inaccurate evaluations."

While Google has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on procedural grounds, they haven't addressed the specific accusations. Ms Hall, however, is determined to see change.

"Google is using me to make them look inclusive for the Deaf community and the overall disability community," Ms Hall told Wired. "In reality, they need to do better."

Ms Hall's case sheds light on the underrepresentation of black and disabled employees at Google, which is a company with nearly 183,000 workers.

Black women, specifically, have a higher departure rate than women of other races. Google's deaf and hard-of-hearing employee group reportedly consists of only 40 members, company data showed last year.

Ms Hall's lawsuit seeks not only personal compensation but also systemic changes. She demands reinforcement policies to ensure future hires with disabilities receive proper accommodation and equal opportunities.