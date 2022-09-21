Viral Video: Brazil President, In UK For Queen's Funeral, Makes Poll Pitch

The video of Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro at the UK fuel pump drew criticism

Weeks ahead of the election that will determine if he continues in office, Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro shot a video of himself outside a London fuel pump to show how expensive fuel is in the UK as compared to his country.

Bolsonaro was in London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. A video of him, which was shared by Brazil minister Fabio Faria and has now gone viral, shows him outside a fuel pump, pointing at the rates. He says that the rate per litre was almost the double of the average fuel price in many parts of Brazil.

É fácil comparar a situação do Brasil com todos os Países do mundo para sabermos se estamos no rumo certo.

O problema é que sequestraram a mídia e deixaram de discutir economia para discutir “palavrão”. pic.twitter.com/9FLQYT7pIK — Fábio Faria 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@fabiofaria) September 18, 2022

The video drew criticism on social media, with users comparing the minimum wage in Brazil with that in the UK.

Bolsonaro is up against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a former president, in the October 2 election.

A recent survey showed da Silva has widened his lead over Bolsonaro to 10 points. The Genial/Quaest poll released on Wednesday put support for Lula at 44% in the first-round vote on Oct. 2 against 34% for Bolsonaro.