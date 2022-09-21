Viral Video: Brazil President, In UK For Queen's Funeral, Makes Poll Pitch

Weeks ahead of the election that will determine if he continues in office, Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro shot a video of himself outside a London fuel pump to show how expensive fuel is in the UK as compared to his country.
Bolsonaro was in London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. A video of him, which was shared by Brazil minister Fabio Faria and has now gone viral, shows him outside a fuel pump, pointing at the rates. He says that the rate per litre was almost the double of the average fuel price in many parts of Brazil.
É fácil comparar a situação do Brasil com todos os Países do mundo para sabermos se estamos no rumo certo.— Fábio Faria 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@fabiofaria) September 18, 2022
O problema é que sequestraram a mídia e deixaram de discutir economia para discutir “palavrão”. pic.twitter.com/9FLQYT7pIK
The video drew criticism on social media, with users comparing the minimum wage in Brazil with that in the UK.
Bolsonaro is up against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a former president, in the October 2 election.
A recent survey showed da Silva has widened his lead over Bolsonaro to 10 points. The Genial/Quaest poll released on Wednesday put support for Lula at 44% in the first-round vote on Oct. 2 against 34% for Bolsonaro.