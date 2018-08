The Jacksonville Sherif's department asked people to avoid the area. (Representational)

There was a mass shooting in Jacksonville Landing, Florida, on Sunday, the local sheriff's office said, adding the public should avoid the area.

"Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. "We can't stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away."

