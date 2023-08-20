Jack Dorsey Quits Instagram After 12 Years, Elon Musk Reacts

Jack Dorsey said that he has no presence on any of Meta's social networking platforms.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and former Chief Executive Officer of the social media platform, has quit Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram. Mr Dorsey announced his decision on X, formerly Twitter, saying he had deleted his Instagram account and gone "Meta free."

"Deleted my instagram account after 12 years. was one of the first 10 accounts I believe, and one of the first angel investors," Mr Dorsey wrote in a post on August 18. He continued, "who will they give the @jack handle to?"

While replying to a user's query on whether he still has a Facebook account, he said that he has no presence on any of Meta's social networking platforms. "No. Or WhatsApp clear eyes, meta free, can't lose," he added. Another X user questioned Mr Dorsey's decision, however, the entrepreneur simply stated, "All the reasons are too meta to be interesting."

This decision of Mr Dorsey caught billionaire Elon Musk's eye and he responded with a fire emoji in the comments section. Several users also questioned whether Mr Dorsey would continue to stay on Elon Musk's newly rebranded platform.

In the year 2020, Mr Dorsey stated that he does not use Facebook products and takes "different approaches" to Mr Zuckerberg. The entrepreneur revealed the same in Rich Kleiman's podcast, 'The Boardroom: Out of Office'. He said, "I don't really use an Instagram. I love what Snapchat has innovated around, I think they're phenomenal. I don't use a lot of Facebook products-any, actually."

In July, after the launch of Meta's Threads, Mr Dorsey took a swipe at Mr Zuckerberg after the latter sent him a follow request on the new platform. Taking to Twitter, Mr Dorsey posted a screenshot where one can see Mr Zuckerberg's follow request to him. "Too soon b," he wrote in the caption of the post.

He had also bashed Meta's product over the similarity it shared with Twitter, now X. He said, "We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones" in response to a post that pointed out that there are several social media networks which look similar to the platform founded by him. The applications in the post included Meta's Threads, Twitter, Jack Dorsey's new platform Bluesky, Mastodon and Post News.