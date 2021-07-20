Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey Joke About Wigs, 'Special Performance' At Upcoming Cryptocurrency Meet

Elon Musk was joined by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey in a banter (File)

When Elon Musk is tweeting one can expect a good deal of social media buzz to follow. The tech billionaire has proven in the past that he can greatly impact the future of cryptocurrencies with his unexpected and slightly eccentric tweets. This time around, he was joined by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey as they discussed the “The ₿ word” summit. The conference is aimed at “demystifying and destigmatizing mainstream narratives about Bitcoin” and is scheduled to be held on July 21. According to organisers, the summit will be attended by the likes of Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and founder of ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, among others.

Responding to a tweet by Bitcoin Magazine that confirmed the presence of the entrepreneurs at the meet, Mr Musk said, “During this talk, we will sing a cover of The Final Countdown by Europe.” He also added a link to the song by the rock band.

During this talk, we will sing a cover of The Final Countdown by Europe https://t.co/7YUXiW8dhd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2021

In response to this post, Mr Dorsey tagged the Tesla CEO and said, “Can I borrow a wig?” Mr Musk took no time in coming to the Twitter CEO's service and wrote, “Sure, I have a ton.”

Sure, I have a ton — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2021

Mr Dorsey also offered an alternate song suggestion to the SpaceX CEO and said, “Or we go with this one instead,” linking the 1981 song Don't Stop Believin' by the band Journey.

Or we go with this one instead: https://t.co/c6yN8q09hA — jack (@jack) July 19, 2021

The fun banter between the two tech giants had Internet users in splits. Many responded to the tweets with laughing emojis.

Quote-tweeting Mr Musk's comment of him having a “ton” of wigs, one user said, “Now, we finally know how your hair magically came back". He shared an old photo of Mr Musk with a bald patch, along with a newer image in which he is seen with much more hair.

Now we finally know how your hair magically came back... https://t.co/83PAgtonQSpic.twitter.com/R3iYnW3dqF — Really Good Tech Deals (@RlyGudTechDeals) July 19, 2021

Another said that after Mr Musk's wig comment a new coin, "ElonWig" will come up.

@elonmusk You did it now... you KNOW there is now going to be $ElonsWig coin...



Hmmm.... https://t.co/3GQGKvgquE — SeaninNH (@Seanin603) July 19, 2021

Take a look at some of the other reactions.

Which wig/costume was your favorite? pic.twitter.com/k5TjWv7Zp4 — Renata Konkoly ???????? (@RenataKonkoly) July 19, 2021

This one would look good on @Jack ???????? pic.twitter.com/oZ3bi7NtHY — Sir Doge of the Coin (@dogeofficialceo) July 19, 2021

Tell us what you think of this fun conversation.