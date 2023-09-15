Indian Student Killed By Speeding US Police Car To Get Degree Posthumously

Jaahnavi Kandula was hit and killed by a police car while crossing the street.

The shocking bodycam footage of an US cop laughing while talking about the death of Andhra Pradesh student Jaahnavi Kandula in an accident has sparked outrage. Her university meanwhile has decided to award the 23-year-old her degree posthumously and present it to her family.

Expressing solidarity towards the incident, the Northeastern University's Chancellor said, "We also recognize that our Indian student community-across all Northeastern campuses-has been especially impacted by this tragedy and its aftermath. We stand in solidarity with you and have every expectation that the ongoing investigations will bring a measure of justice and accountability."

While issuing the note, the University also mentioned a helpline number for mental health support.

The 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula from Andhra Pradesh was pursuing a master's degree from the Northeastern University campus in South Lake Union.

She went to the US from Bengaluru on a student exchange programme in 2021 and was due to graduate this December.

Ms Kandula was hit and killed by a police car while crossing the street on January 23. According to The Seattle Times, Kevin Dave, the police officer driving the car was going 119 kmph and the graduate student's body was thrown more than 100 feet.