'It's Time For Donald Trump To Pack His Bags And Go Home': Joe Biden

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has urged the Americans to vote out President Donald Trump of presidency, alleging he has divided and failed the nation in the last four years.

Trump, a Republican, is being challenged by Biden in the November 3 elections.

"In three days, we can put an end to a presidency that has divided this nation. In three days, we can put an end to a presidency that has failed to protect this nation. In three days, we can put an end to a presidency that has fanned the flames of hate all across this nation," Biden said making a passionate appeal at a drive in car rally in Detroit, Michigan, a battleground State.

Biden said he was quite confident this time that Americans would vote Trump out of power.

"Millions of Americans have already voted. Millions more will vote in the days ahead. And my message to you is simple: The power to change this country is in your hands. I don't care how hard Donald Trump tries. There is nothing that is going to stop the people of this nation from voting," he said.

Asserting that when America votes, America will be heard, Biden said that when America is heard, he believes the message is going to be loud and clear.

"It's time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home. We're done with the chaos. The tweets. The anger. The hate. The failure. The irresponsibility," said the former vice president, launching a scathing attack against Trump.

"We've got a lot of work to do. And if I'm elected your president, we're going to do it. We're going to act. We're going to act to get COVID under control," he said.

Biden mocked at Trump, saying he was laughed by the world when spoke last time at the UN.

"The President likes to portrays himself as a tough guy, a macho man. But when's the last time you saw the President of the United States literally being laughed at by world leaders when he spoke at the United Nations? When's the last time you saw a President of the United States being openly mocked by our allies at a NATO conference?" he asked.

"And can you believe we have a President who acts like Vladimir Putin's puppy? Putin put bounties on the heads of American soldiers serving in Afghanistan and Trump was too scared to challenge him. Donald Trump is not strong. He's weak," Biden charged.

Alleging that Trump commands virtually no respect on the international stage, Biden said that this is a President who not only doesn't understand sacrifice, he doesn't understand the courage, the physical courage it takes to serve in uniform.

Earlier in the day, he gave an identical speech in Flint, Michigan.

"We have to vote to meet the climate crisis. Donald Trump calls it a hoax. I see it as jobs and health and safety," he said.

"The impacts of climate change too often fall disproportionately on communities of colour. We'll make sure these communities benefit from hundreds of billions in federal investments in infrastructure and climate change. That will create local jobs to rebuild roads, fill the sidewalk cracks, install broadband, and create spaces to live, work, and play safely," he added.

Biden said that it makes a gigantic difference, once volunteering.

"That's how you win campaigns, every campaign that I've ever been in that I've won it's been the folks who've been doing everything from making the phone calls, to sending out the petitions to knocking on doors...I mean you make a gigantic difference," he said.

