"It's Embarrassing To Be An American Now", Says US Musician Nancy Wilson

Nancy Wilson, the famous American musician from the rock band Heart, expressed her discomfort with being an American in the current political climate, calling it "embarrassing". In a recent interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wilson opened up about the state of the world and her feelings as an American today.

The conversation touched on Heart's iconic 1975 single, "Crazy on You", which she explained was originally written as a critique of the Vietnam War. Interestingly, she noted that the song's message continues to feel relevant even in today's world.

"We were kind of embarrassed at that time to call ourselves American because of the dirty politics of the Vietnam War," Wilson explained. "To be as subtle as possible, it's more embarrassing now."

According to the New York Post, Wilson's remarks were not taken lightly, and both fans and critics slammed the wealthy singer for her contentious comments about the country.

"Says the millionaire who made tonnes of dough playing music," one X user scoffed. "I just can't with these people right now."

Stop playing 80's Heart music and it's not as embarrassing — David Meek (@Hog4Royals) March 24, 2025

"Stop playing 80s Heart music, and it's not as embarrassing," a third X user quipped.

"It's embarrassing to be a Heart fan now," added another former backer of the band.

Others instructed Wilson to ditch the US if she's that embarrassed.

"Then leave; you won't be missed," one person remarked. "Move, I guess," commented a second.