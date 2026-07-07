"It's A Great Plane": Trump Says US Will Consider Selling F-35 Jets To Turkey

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington would consider selling F-35 fighter jets to Turkey after booting it out of the programme in 2019 over Ankara's purchase of a Russian system.

"That's a decision we're going to make... it's a great plane, the best plane by far and it's certainly something we will consider," Trump said, sitting next to Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan after landing in Ankara for a NATO summit.

Turkey has long sought to resolve the question of its readmittance to the F35 programme and the lifting of US sanctions that have soured ties and hampered Turkish defence projects, and has looked to Trump's visit to break the deadlock.

When the pair met at the White House last September, both leaders expressed a desire to draw a line under the matter, although lifting the sanctions is a congressional decision.

Asked if he would lift the CAATSA sanctions, Trump said: "We're going to be taking the sanctions off."

"We don't want to sanction friends," he added.

Sitting next to him, Erdogan said he was confident Trump would resolve the issue and end the dispute.

"Mr. Trump has also personally given us his word on this matter," he said through a translator.

"On this issue, Mr. Trump always stands by his word. Here again, God willing, I believe a favourable decision on the F-35s will emerge from this leaders' summit."

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Washington not to sell the jets to NATO ally Turkey, arguing it would "upset the power balance" in the region.

"I don't think they should be given F-35s or the engines for their fighter jets, because that'll upset the power balance in the Middle East, which is ultimately guaranteed by Israeli air superiority and also by, I think, by America's posture in the Middle East," Netanyahu said on Fox News.

Erdogan is counting on his good relations with Trump and his country's return to favour with Washington notably over its support for Ukraine to secure the delivery of five jets, for which payment has already been made.

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