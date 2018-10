Italy Fines Apple, Samsung Millions For 'Slowing Phones'

Accusations are rife that the tech giants slow phones to encourage the purchase of new phones. (File)

Italy's competition authority on Wednesday said it was fining Apple and Samsung 10 and five million euros ($11.5 and $5.7 million) respectively for the "planned obsolescence" of their smartphones.

The ruling is believed to be the first against the manufacturers following accusations worldwide that they encourage operating system updates for older phones which slow them down, thereby encouraging the purchase of new phones.

An investigation by the anti-trust authority revealed that "Apple and Samsung implemented dishonest commercial practices", a statement said.

Operating system updates "caused serious malfunctions and significantly reduced performance, thus accelerating phones' substitution."

Samsung told owners of its Note 4 phone to install a new version of Google's Android operating system intended for the more recent Note 7 but which rendered the old model sluggish.

Likewise, Apple told iPhone 6 owners to install an operating system designed for the iPhone 7, leading to problems for owners of the older model.

Apple was also found to have failed to tell customers about "essential" characteristics of its phones' lithium batteries, including their average life and how to prolong that life, resulting in a bigger fine than for Samsung.

The Italian anti-trust authority opened its investigation in January following customer complaints.