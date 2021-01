Giuseppe Conte survived parliamentary confidence vote last week but failed to secure majority in Senate.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte submitted his resignation Tuesday to President Sergio Mattarella, in a bid to form a new, stronger government.

Mattarella accepted the resignation and "reserves the right to decide (what to do next) and invited the government to stay in office in a caretaker capacity", an Italian presidency statement said.

