10 Tonnes Of Hashish Seized By Italian Police On High Seas, 9 Arrested

They arrested the captain of the boat, called Quest, and eight crew members, whose nationality was not revealed.

World | | Updated: June 07, 2018 15:11 IST
Italy's Guardia di Finanza finance police tracked the vessel for 2 days before swooping in

Italy:  Italian agents seized more than 10 tonnes of cannabis resin in a dramatic operation on the high seas, arresting nine and confiscating a Dutch fishing boat, police said Thursday.

Italy's Guardia di Finanza finance police swooped on the boat 130 nautical miles southeast of Sicily after tracking the vessel from the air for two days, a statement said.

They arrested the captain of the boat, called Quest, and eight crew members, whose nationality was not revealed.

The raid was part of an international anti-drug trafficking initiative called "Libeccio International" -- Libeccio being a southwesterly wind that sweeps Italy and Corsica -- in which Italy collaborates with a number of other European nations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

