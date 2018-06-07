10 Tonnes Of Hashish Seized By Italian Police On High Seas, 9 Arrested

Italy's Guardia di Finanza finance police swooped on the boat 130 nautical miles southeast of Sicily after tracking the vessel from the air for two days, a statement said.
They arrested the captain of the boat, called Quest, and eight crew members, whose nationality was not revealed.
CommentsThe raid was part of an international anti-drug trafficking initiative called "Libeccio International" -- Libeccio being a southwesterly wind that sweeps Italy and Corsica -- in which Italy collaborates with a number of other European nations.
