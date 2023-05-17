Huge Stash Of Cocaine Found Hidden Inside Banana Crate In Italy

The drugs were discovered with the help of specialised scanners (Representational Image)

2,700kg (2.7 tonnes) of cocaine hidden in the banana crate was seized by police in Southern Italy. The police found the drugs by using specialised scanners, and the help of a sniffer dog called Joel, according to BBC.

The report further said that the containers were being shipped to Armenia, but the police managed to intercept the haul in Gioia Tauro.

According to Reuters, the haul found in the Calabrian port of Gioia Tauro would have been worth more than 800 million euros ($880 million), Italy's Guardia di Finanza police said in a statement.

Police said they had found a further 600 kg (1,320 pounds) of cocaine in the last few days in fruit containers from Ecuador being shipped through Gioia Tauro. These consignments had been destined for other parts of Italy, Croatia, Greece and Georgia, they added.

Calabria is home to the 'Ndrangheta, which has supplanted Sicily's Cosa Nostra as Italy's most powerful mafia organisation and plays a central role in the drugs trade. ($1 = 0.9084 euros), reported Reuters.

