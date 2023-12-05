Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Spotted Using Anti-Anxiety Phone Cover During COP28

PM Modi and Italy's PM Meloni at COP28 Summit in Dubai.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently posted a selfie with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai. Other pictures from the same event instantly went viral and internet users noticed that Ms Meloni had been using a phone cover inscribed with anti-anxiety advice. The back of Ms Meloni's mobile cover showcased a series of quotations and cartoons dotted around the words "Affirmations for Anxiety".

The quotes serve as a reminder of the importance of mental health and also provide tips on how to cope with stress and elevate your mood. "My anxiety doesn't define me", "I'm enough", "I'm loved", "It's okay for me to say no for my mental health" and "I give myself permission to take a break" are some of the affirmations spotted on the cover.

According to a report in the Telegraph UK, the cover was attached to Giorgia Meloni's phone by her seven-year-old daughter Ginevra. The now-viral phone cover sells for Rs 1000 on the website Manifesting Minnie. "Affirmations can help strengthen self-worth by boosting both your positive opinion of yourself and your confidence in your ability to achieve your goals. They can also help counter the feeling of panic, stress and self-doubt that often accompany anxiety," reads the description of the product.

In October, the Italian Prime Minister separated from her television journalist partner Andrea Giambruno, who drew criticism for sexist comments made on air. "My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here," she wrote on Facebook at that time. "Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it," she added. Ms Meloni had also told reporters she should not be judged over Giambruno's remarks and in the future would not answer questions about his behaviour.

The split comes as the 46-year-old politician celebrates her first year in office at the head of a right-wing coalition government that has defended the traditional family as one of its policy hallmarks.

