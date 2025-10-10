"Trump's War Against Pasta": Why Italian Brands Face A Shocking 92% US Tariff

Italian pasta producers have expressed deep concern over new US tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, calling them a major threat to one of Italy's most valued exports.

According to a report by The Guardian, the US is planning to impose up to 92% in additional tariffs on several top Italian pasta brands, including Pasta Rummo, La Molisana, Garofalo, and Barilla. These tariffs are expected to begin in January 2026 and follow a US Department of Commerce investigation into alleged "dumping" - where companies export products at unfairly low prices.

Antonio Rummo, a descendant of the founder of Pasta Rummo, said the company has seen significant growth in the US over the past six years, with American consumers appreciating the traditional Italian methods used to make their pasta. He warned that the price of a typical $4 pack of pasta could double if the tariffs are applied.

Italian food producers had hoped their products would be protected after a recent agreement between the US and EU reduced general tariffs to 15%. The close relationship between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Trump also gave many hope that Italian pasta would not be targeted further. However, that hope has now faded, as per The Guardian.

The move has been described in the Italian media as "Trump's war against pasta." Critics argue that the tariffs are designed to pressure Italian companies into setting up factories in the US, a strategy used in other industries like pharmaceuticals.

Companies like La Molisana and Garofalo, which have long histories in Italy, say they have no intention of moving production abroad. "We've been in Gragnano since 1789 and are not moving," said Emidio Mansi, marketing director for Garofalo.

Italy's agriculture minister, Francesco Lollobrigida, called the tariffs "hyper-protectionist" and said there is no valid reason for the US to impose such harsh measures. Meanwhile, the European Commission and the Italian government are lobbying Washington to change course.

Ettore Prandini, president of Coldiretti, Italy's largest agriculture association, said the tariffs could be a "fatal blow" for the pasta industry. He also pointed out the irony that the US market is flooded with imitation Italian food products, which have already hurt authentic Italian exports.

Italy exported more than 4 billion Euros (Rs 41,000 Crore) worth of pasta in 2024, with the US being one of its top markets. Industry leaders and government officials hope that diplomatic pressure can still prevent the tariffs from being enforced.