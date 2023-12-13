'It Was A Great Suit': Donald Trump Says He's Selling Pieces Of Mugshot Suit To Raise Funds

In August, Trump became the first former President to have his mugshot taken.

Former US President Donald Trump is selling pieces of the suit he wore in his mugshot photo when he was booked in Georgia on racketeering charges. In a video posed on Truth Social, Mr Trump announced Tuesday that the snippets of his suit would be available for purchase, as part of a new sale of non-fungible token (NFT) "digital trading cards" - a product he debuted in late 2022. Customers who buy 47 of the $99 apiece digital cars will receive a physical card containing a piece of the suit the former president is seen wearing in the photo.

"It was a great suit, believe me, a really good suit. It's all cut up, and you're gonna get a piece of it," Donald Trump said in the clip.

"Due to the great Excitement and Success of my previous TRUMP DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we're doing it again - The MugShot Edition, available RIGHT NOW. Plus, buy 47 cards and get a piece of the suit I wore for the "Mugshot Photo," and also get an invite to a Gala Dinner with me at Mar-a-Lago! Don't wait, they'll go FAST (I believe!). I'm happy if you're happy. Have fun. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!," he wrote in his post.

According to CNBC, the $4,653 package also includes a dinner with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Notably, in August, Donald Trump became the first former President of the United States to have his mugshot taken, after being booked at Fulton County Jail in Georgia on 13 felony counts. He is accused of conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia, however, he pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and claimed that the case is part of a political witch hunt against him.

The mugshot, on the other hand, was widely shared on social media, including by Mr Trump, who posted it on X (formerly Twitter). He also tried to capitalise the photo. In August, shortly after the mugshot was taken, he launched a mugshot-inspired line on his campaign site that includes T-shirts, mugs and stickers. "NEVER SURRENDER," reads the slogan on the T-shirts, mugs and stickers.