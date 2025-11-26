"It Is Being Examined": India On Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina Extradition Request

India said that it has received Bangladesh's request to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and is now examining it as a part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes.

On Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that India is committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, stability and inclusion.

Answering a question posed to him during a weekly media briefing, Jaiswal said, "Yes, we have received the request, and this request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes. We remain committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion, and stability in that country, and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders."

Bangladesh had made a request first in December and more recently this month, after Hasina was sentenced to death after Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal found her guilty on the charges of crimes against humanity related to demonstrations in July 2024.

The ICT also convicted two of Hasina's aides—sentencing former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who turned state witness, to five years' imprisonment.

After the verdict was passed, Hasina said that the tribunal that passed the judgement was "rigged," as it was presided over by the unelected interim government and lacks a democratic mandate.

In a statement, Sheikh Hasina stated, "In their distasteful call for the death penalty, they reveal the brazen and murderous intent of extremist figures within the interim government to remove Bangladesh's last elected Prime Minister and to nullify the Awami League as a political force. Millions of Bangladeshis toiling under the chaotic, violent, and socially regressive administration of Dr Mohammad Yunus will not be fooled by this attempt to short-change them of their democratic rights."

"They can see that the trials conducted by the so-called International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) were never intended to achieve justice or provide any genuine insight into the events of July and August 2025. Rather, their purpose was to scapegoat the Awami League and to distract the world's attention from the failings of Dr Yunus and his ministers," she added.