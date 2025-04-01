ISRO Satellite Images Show Damage After Earthquake Rattled Myanmar

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released satellite images of the widespread damages caused by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and rattled neighbouring countries on Friday.

Using its most sophisticated Earth imaging satellite, the Cartosat-3, which can help with images at a resolution of less than 50 centimetres, the ISRO has managed to capture photos from a 500 kilometre altitude above the earth. The images show how a huge bridge over the Irrawaddy River collapsed. The damages to the Mandalay University and collapse of the Ananda Pagoda are also highlighted.

According to the space agency, Cartosat-3, which was launched in 2019, is a third generation agile advanced earth imaging satellite. ISRO rarely releases images from this highly sophisticated satellite.

The National Remote Sensing Centre, a part of ISRO, said the post-disaster Cartosat-3 imagery was acquired on Saturday, over the cities of Mandalay and Sagaing in Myanmar. Additionally, Cartosat-3 data acquired on March 18, covering the same area, was referred for change analysis and assessment of damage. Significant damage to infrastructure in Mandalay city was observed.

The damaged caused to Mandalay city and Ava bridge.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck Myanmar on Friday, followed by a strong aftershock of magnitude 6.4. The epicentre was located at a depth of 10km near Sagaing-Mandalay border. Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, registered severe damage.

The earthquake also rattled the Myanmar capital Naypyidaw and other regions, resulting in the collapse of infrastructure, roads and residential buildings. The tremors were felt not only in Myanmar but also in neighbouring countries and as far as Chiang Mai and northern parts of Thailand, where some places reported damages.

The images showed significant damage to infrastructure in Mandalay city, with major landmarks such as Sky Villa, Phayani Pagoda, Mahamuni Pagoda and Ananda Pagoda, University of Mandalay and several others suffering either complete or partial damage.

In Sagaing city, the Ma Shi Khana Pagoda and several monasteries and other buildings were damaged.

The damage caused to Mandalay city.

As seen from the imagery, the earthquake led to the collapse of the historic Ava (InnWa) Bridge on the Irrawaddy River, near Inn Wa City. Cracks in flood plains of the Irrawaddy river with associated liquefaction were also observed.



In its damage assessment summary, ISRO said Myanmar is located near the convergent boundary of the Indian and Eurasian plates, where the Indian Plate is moving northward toward the Eurasian Plate at a rate of about 5 cm per year.

Besides, Myanmar also sits near several smaller fault zones, such as the Sagaing Fault, which runs through central Myanmar. The Sagaing fault is a significant active strike-slip fault that accommodates lateral motion between the blocks of the Indian and Eurasian plates. Friday's earthquake was likely associated with the release of accumulated stress along the Sagaing fault or its accessory faults in the region.

India was one of the first countries to fly in rescue teams and provide assistance to Myanmar.