Israel's Envoy Welcomes Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, Praises PM Modi's Support

Israel's Ambassador to India Reuven Azar welcomed US President Donald Trump's newly unveiled peace plan for Gaza as a "realistic pathway" towards ending years of bloodshed, emphasising that its global backing-including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's endorsement-lends unprecedented credibility to the proposal.

Speaking in an interview with NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul, Azar underlined that Israel sees the plan as a decisive moment to stabilise the Gaza Strip, dismantle Hamas's control, and create the conditions for sustainable peace and reconstruction. "Either they [Hamas] agree diplomatically, or there will be a continuation of our military campaign, but this time with international consensus," he said. "We want to achieve the end of this conflict and a better future not only for us but also for our neighbors."

Trump's Comprehensive Plan

The US President announced the peace initiative earlier this week, outlining steps that include a 72-hour deadline for the return of Israeli hostages once Israel agrees to the plan. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already signaled Israel's acceptance. The initiative rules out any role for Hamas in Gaza's future administration and instead calls for a program of "de-radicalisation" and a reformed Palestinian governance structure.

Azar stressed that the plan draws lessons from past failures. "We committed many mistakes in the past when we actually relinquished power without making sure that there is a reformed Palestinian government. Now we have a new chance," he said, adding that international involvement must be based on "solid foundations" rather than symbolic peacekeeping missions that failed elsewhere, such as in Lebanon.

PM Modi's Support Praised

Crucially, Ambassador Azar welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public endorsement of the US proposal. Modi had described the plan as "a viable pathway for long-term sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region."

Calling the statement "a great message," Azar said Israel is "completely in sync" with both Trump's vision and Modi's emphasis on rejecting terrorism, boosting economic cooperation, and providing people with security and opportunity. "These are all part and parcel of Indian policy," he said, suggesting that India could play a significant role in Gaza's post-conflict rebuilding.

Role For India In Reconstruction

The ambassador highlighted the scope for Indian companies in future reconstruction efforts. Israel is set to launch $200 billion worth of infrastructure projects domestically, while Gaza's rebuilding alone could require up to $50 billion. "There are going to be a lot of opportunities for Indian companies that have proved themselves capable of building India to build our region as well," Azar noted.

He also drew parallels between India's long-standing stance against terrorism and Israel's security imperatives, pointing out that both nations share the principle that "terrorism cannot be contextualised - you have to be against terrorism anywhere."

Hope For Regional Unity

Azar acknowledged that Hamas's response remains uncertain but expressed cautious optimism that international and regional pressure could push the group towards acceptance. He said several Arab and Muslim countries had already expressed support for Trump's plan, creating a rare moment of alignment. Even Pakistan's endorsement, he suggested, could mark "a good step forward" if it is accompanied by genuine commitment to fighting terrorism.

As the 72-hour deadline approaches, Azar emphasised that Israel does not wish to escalate its military operations but is prepared to do so if Hamas rejects the terms. "This is not a path we want to take because it's going to risk the hostages and it's going to include more bloodshed that we want to prevent," he said. "The fact that we have a comprehensive plan and it seems that some of the Arab countries are committed to putting pressure on Hamas to accept it is a good thing. I hope it works."

For now, Israel's envoy insists the world has a rare chance to break the cycle of violence. "We had enough war," he said. "This vision can actually create a realistic path of peace, not an unrealistic one that we've been seeing in the past."