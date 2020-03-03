Israel's Netanyahu Claims Election Win That Defied "All Expectations"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed "a giant victory" in elections Tuesday, boasting that his right-wing Likud party had defied "all expectations" in the country's third vote in less than a year.

After exit polls by three networks forecast that Likud and its allies were on track to win 59 parliamentary seats -- two short of majority -- the premier mocked those who "predicted the end of Netanyahu".

Some experts had argued that Netanyahu could struggle to secure re-election after being charged with corruption and facing a trial due to start in two weeks.

