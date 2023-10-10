3 Palestinian Journalists Killed As Israel Strikes Residential Building

Journalism Syndicate announced the martyrdom of three journalists in the Gaza Strip

Three Palestinian journalists were killed early Tuesday in an Israeli air strike that hit a residential building near Gaza City's fishing port, a media union and an official said.

The journalists' syndicate announced "the martyrdom of three journalists in the Gaza Strip in the ongoing Israeli aggression".

The head of Gaza's Hamas-run government's media office, Salameh Maarouf, identified the three as Said al-Taweel, Mohammed Sobboh and Hisham Nawajhah.

