Israeli Strike '"killed Any Hope" For Gaza Hostages, Says Qatar PM

Qatar's prime minister said Wednesday that an Israeli strike in Doha on Hamas killed hope for hostages in Gaza as he called for his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to be "brought to justice."

"I think that what Netanyahu has done yesterday, he just killed any hope for those hostages," Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told CNN.

Qatar has served as the key intermediary in the nearly two-year war. The prime minister described the Hamas presence in Doha as open.

Al Thani said that he had been meeting one of the hostage families the very morning that Israel on Tuesday struck Hamas officials in his country.

The families are "counting on this (ceasefire) mediation. They have no other hope for that," he said.

He pointed to the indictment against Netanyahu by the International Criminal Court.

"He needs to be brought to justice," Al Thani said.

