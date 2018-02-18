After Warning Tehran, Benjamin Netanyahu Sends Condolences Over Iran Plane Crash "I take this opportunity to send condolences to the families of the 66 civilians that lost their lives in the plane accident today," Netanyahu said at the Munich Security Conference.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Earlier in his fiery speech, the premier warned Tehran not to "test Israel's resolve". (File) Munich, Germany: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday offered his condolences over the 66 people killed in an Iranian plane crash, just moments after he launched a blistering attack on Tehran's government.



"I take this opportunity to send condolences to the families of the 66 civilians that lost their lives in the plane accident today," Mr Netanyahu said at the Munich Security Conference.



"We have no quarrel with the people of Iran, only with the regime that torments them," he added.



Earlier in his fiery speech, the premier warned Tehran not to "test Israel's resolve" as tensions between the arch enemies have reached fresh heights over Iran's activities in Syria.



Israel fears that Iran, which is supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, is seeking to entrench itself militarily next door.



Officials said an Iranian passenger plane on a domestic flight crashed into the country's Zagros mountains Sunday, killing all 66 people on board.



