Israeli Military Chief Resigns Over October 7 "Failure": Statement

The head of Israel's military, Major General Herzi Halevi, resigned on Monday over his responsibility for its "failure" during the Palestinian operator group Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023.

In his resignation letter, released by the army, Halevi said he was leaving "due to my acknowledgement of responsibility for the (military's) failure on October 7".

He said he was leaving at a time of "significant successes" for the military, though he also said that "not all" of Israel's war goals had been achieved.

"The objectives of the war have not all been achieved. The army will continue to fight to further dismantle Hamas and its governing capabilities, ensure the return of the hostages" and enable Israelis displaced by the attacks to return home, he said.

Major General Yaron Finkelman, the head of Israel's southern military command, which is responsible for Gaza, also resigned.

The pair's resignation comes days into a ceasefire with Hamas that brought to a halt 15 months of war sparked by the deadliest attack in Israel's history.

Halevi requested to leave his role on March 6, saying "until then, I will complete the inquiries into the events of October 7 and strengthen the (military's) readiness".

On October 7, 2023 thousands of Palestinian fighters entered into southern Israel from Gaza.

Their attack resulted in the deaths of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

They also took 251 hostages into Gaza, including women, children and elderly people.

Gaza was heavily surveilled at the time of the attack and surrounded by a high-tech border fence complete with sensors and remote-operated machine guns.

The militants were able, despite Israel's state-of-the-art defences, to storm a major military base as well as residential communities across the south and a music festival, where they committed atrocities.

It took the military three days to completely clear the militants from Israeli territory.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)