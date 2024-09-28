Advertisement

Israeli House Damaged in 'Direct Hit' by Lebanon's Hezbollah Rocket



Read Time: 1 min


Jerusalem:

The Israeli military reported a "direct hit" by a Hezbollah rocket on a house and a car in the northern Israeli town of Safed on Friday evening, as cross-border strikes continued.

"A direct hit from a Hezbollah rocket was identified in (Safed)," a statement to AFP said, while Israel's emergency medical service Magen David Adom said it was en route to the scene.

Israeli police said "no injuries have been reported, but significant property damage has occurred", adding that "police officers and bomb disposal units are currently working to isolate the impact sites".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Israel Hezbollah War, Lebanon, Israel Hamas War
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
