Israeli Forces Shoot Dead Palestinian Teen In West Bank

The shooting comes a day after an Israeli soldier was shot and killed in the northern West Bank

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Usama Adawi, 18, was killed "by occupation (Israeli military) live fire to the stomach in the Al-Aroub camp", in the southern West Bank, the health ministry said.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa said he was killed in clashes during which Israeli forces shot at Palestinians and used tear gas.

The Israeli military said soldiers pursued people who were throwing rocks towards vehicles on a road near the camp.

"(Soldiers) spotted the suspects adjacent to the refugee camp... and responded with live fire towards them. A hit was identified," an army statement said.

The shooting comes a day after an Israeli soldier was shot and killed in the northern West Bank, prompting an ongoing manhunt.

Security forces are also in pursuit of a gunman who killed a soldier at a checkpoint in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on Saturday.

Palestinians went on strike Wednesday in Jerusalem to protest the Israeli operation in the Shuafat refugee camp next to the checkpoint which has severely impeded daily life.

An AFP journalist witnessed clashes in the camp Wednesday, with Israeli forces firing tear gas at stone-throwing Palestinian youth.

Dozens of Palestinians, both fighters and civilians, have been killed during Israeli military raids in the West Bank in recent months.

The near-daily operations were launched following a series of deadly attacks on Israelis earlier this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)