Video: Israel Claims To Have Found Hamas Tunnel Under Key Gaza Hospital

The Israeli Defence Forces have claimed to have found a Hamas tunnel network under a key hospital in Gaza's Khan Yunis. According to the Israeli army, the tunnel, beneath the European Hospital compound, served as a command-and-control center for senior Hamas operatives and to coordinate attacks on Israeli forces.

The IDF released footage on Saturday on the social media platform X, showing a complex underground infrastructure with multiple rooms that housed weapons, intelligence materials, and operational equipment. This video was reportedly obtained during an operation by the IDF's 36th Division, guided by the Intelligence Directorate and involving troops from the Golani Brigade, the Yahalom Unit, and special forces, reported the Jerusalem Post.

"An underground tunnel route beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza. In a special, targeted operation, IDF soldiers located an underground tunnel route containing numerous findings such as command and control rooms, weapons, and additional intelligence materials. Hamas continues to exploit hospitals in Gaza for terrorist purposes, cynically exploiting and endangering civilians," the IDF said.

The Israeli Forces have previously posted several visuals of a reinforced tunnel under or in hospitals in Gaza - which they claimed was a part of a vast underground network Hamas uses for military purposes. In 2023, the IDF claimed to have found a Hamas tunnel under Gaza's largest hospital, Al Shifa - which has now been almost fully destroyed in the war. The IDF had said Hamas used the hospital to hide weapons and command centres - a claim denied by medical staff and the Palestinian group.

The war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023, after Hamas' attack in which around 1,200 Israelis were killed and many others were taken hostage. Israel responded to the Hamas attack with a military campaign that has killed over 54,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

Both Israel and Hamas have agreed to temporary ceasefires during which they exchanged hostages and prisoners. However, the attacks resumed soon after. According to Gaza officials, at least 4,402 people have been killed since Israel resumed its offensive on March 18 after a brief ceasefire announcement.