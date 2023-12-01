Israeli Fire Kills 2 Civilians In Lebanon: Report

Israeli bombardment killed two civilians in southern Lebanon, media said. (File)

Israeli bombardment killed two civilians in southern Lebanon Friday, official media said, just hours after the expiry of a truce between Israel and Hamas that had largely halted cross-border exchanges.

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group also claimed its first attacks on Israel since the truce ended, as the violence shattered days of relative calm.

Lebanon's official National News Agency said that "two civilians" were killed in the town of Hula "after their house was targeted by enemy bombing", identifying them as Nasifa Mazraani and her son Mohammed.

A local official and rescuers confirmed the deaths to AFP.

Hezbollah meanwhile said in a statement that its fighters targeted "a group of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Jal al-Allam position", an Israeli post across the border from near the Lebanese town of Naqura.

In separate statements, the terrorist group also claimed four other attacks including on troops and a barracks.

The Israeli army said it struck "a terrorist cell" and "intercepted two launches" from Lebanon, adding that "artillery struck the sources of the fire".

Apart from a few limited incidents, a week-long truce between Israel and Hamas saw a halt to the cross-border exchanges seen during the first seven weeks of the war.

A source close to Hezbollah had previously told AFP that the group would adhere to the truce if Israel did.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)