Israeli Army Says Some Projectiles Fired From Lebanon Intercepted

The Israeli army on Monday night said approximately five projectiles were fired into the country from Lebanon, some of them were intercepted by the aerial defence system.

"Following the sirens that sounded in number of areas in central Israel, approximately five projectile launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.

"Some were intercepted by the IAF (air force) and the rest fell in open areas."

