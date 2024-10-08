Advertisement

Israeli Army Says Some Projectiles Fired From Lebanon Intercepted

"Following the sirens that sounded in number of areas in central Israel, approximately five projectile launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.

Jerusalem:

The Israeli army on Monday night said approximately five projectiles were fired into the country from Lebanon, some of them were intercepted by the aerial defence system.

"Some were intercepted by the IAF (air force) and the rest fell in open areas."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Israel Hamas War, Lebanon, Israel Hezbollah War
