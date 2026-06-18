Israeli Army Confirms Journalist Killed In Gaza, Calls Him 'Hamas' Terrorist

Israel has carried out a strike in Gaza again.
- The Israeli military said it killed journalist Ahmed Wishah in Gaza
- The military described Ahmed Wishah as a Hamas terrorist
- No immediate evidence was provided to support the military's claim
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Gaza:
The Israeli military said Saturday it had carried out a strike that killed Al Jazeera journalist Ahmed Wishah in Gaza, saying he was a "Hamas terrorist".
"The IDF confirms it carried out a strike on Ahmed Wishah, who was a Hamas terrorist," a military spokesman told AFP.
The spokesman did not immediately provide evidence to support the military's claim about Wishah, but said "there will be a statement issued with further details".
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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