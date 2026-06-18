Israeli Army Confirms Journalist Killed In Gaza, Calls Him 'Hamas' Terrorist

The Israeli military said Saturday it had carried out a strike that killed Al Jazeera journalist Ahmed Wishah in Gaza, saying he was a "Hamas terrorist".

"The IDF confirms it carried out a strike on Ahmed Wishah, who was a Hamas terrorist," a military spokesman told AFP.

The spokesman did not immediately provide evidence to support the military's claim about Wishah, but said "there will be a statement issued with further details".

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