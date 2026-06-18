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Israeli Army Confirms Journalist Killed In Gaza, Calls Him 'Hamas' Terrorist

The Israeli military said Saturday it had carried out a strike that killed Al Jazeera journalist Ahmed Wishah in Gaza

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Israeli Army Confirms Journalist Killed In Gaza, Calls Him 'Hamas' Terrorist
Israel has carried out a strike in Gaza again.
  • The Israeli military said it killed journalist Ahmed Wishah in Gaza
  • The military described Ahmed Wishah as a Hamas terrorist
  • No immediate evidence was provided to support the military's claim
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Gaza:

The Israeli military said Saturday it had carried out a strike that killed Al Jazeera journalist Ahmed Wishah in Gaza, saying he was a "Hamas terrorist".

"The IDF confirms it carried out a strike on Ahmed Wishah, who was a Hamas terrorist," a military spokesman told AFP.

The spokesman did not immediately provide evidence to support the military's claim about Wishah, but said "there will be a statement issued with further details".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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