Israeli Airstrikes In Lebanon Kill 20, Threaten Iran And US Peace Talks

At least 12 security personnel are among 20 people killed in a fresh wave of airstrikes by Israel in South Lebanon. The massive escalation after a relative pause in bombing in Lebanon has threatened scheduled peace talks in Islamabad.

Mohammad Baqir Ghalibaf, who is expected to head the Iranian delegation in talks with US Vice President JD Vance, has made a ceasefire in Lebanon and release of Iran's blocked assets as a precondition before the start of negotiations.

"Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations. These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin," Ghalibaf said in a post on X.

Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations.



These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 10, 2026

Nabatieh town was the worst hit, with Israeli airstrikes at multiple places destroying houses and other buildings. According to Lebanese official reports, 12 security personnel were killed and several others were injured in these attacks.

This was the biggest Israeli attack on Lebanese forces after the outbreak of war even as the Lebanese army is not part of the war, and its government is also all set to engage in direct talks with Israel.

On Wednesday, Israel carried out aerial attacks across Lebanon and Beirut, killing over 300 and leaving over 1,100 injured. While there was no airstrike in Beirut in the last 36 hours, South Lebanon was heavily pounded. Hezbollah also targeted Israeli positions.

In more attacks in South Lebanon, eight more people were killed and many were reportedly injured. Israel said it targeted Hezbollah positions and inflicted heavy casualties and damages on them.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, President Joseph Aoun has said that targeting of state institutions and security apparatuses will not deter Lebanon from upholding its right to protect its land and preserve its sovereignty.