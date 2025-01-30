Israeli Airstrike Kills 7 Palestinians In West Bank, Says Red Crescent

The Palestinian Red Crescent said an Israeli drone strike in a village in the occupied West Bank killed at least seven people on Wednesday, while the military said it had struck an "armed cell".

"An Israeli strike in the village of Tamun in the northern West Bank killed seven people," the group said in a statement.

The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said eight people had been killed.

The Israeli military told AFP its forces were involved in a "counterterrorism operation" in the area.

As part of the operation, an Israeli "aircraft, with the direction of ISA (security agency) intelligence, struck an armed terrorist cell in the area of Tamun", the military said in a statement.

Violence has soared throughout the West Bank since the war between Hamas and Israel broke out in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 870 Palestinians, including many militants, in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

At least 29 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military raids in the territory over the same period, according to official Israeli figures.

