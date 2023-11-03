Israel Urges Citizens To Reconsider Travel Abroad Amid Anti-Semitism Rise

Israel has urged citizens "to reconsider the necessity of travel overseas" (Representational)

Israel on Friday urged its citizens to avoid travelling overseas amid a "significant" rise in anti-Semitism and attacks against Israelis as the war in Gaza rages.

The National Security Council urged citizens "to reconsider the necessity of travel overseas" given a "significant rise in anti-Semitism and incitement, alongside life-endangering violent attacks against Israelis and Jews" abroad.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)