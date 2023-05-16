Brothers, 6 And 7, In Israel Hospitalised After Eating Cannabis Cookies

The mother said the children became dizzy after consuming the marijuana cookies. (Representational)

Two brothers, ages two and six, are hospitalized in Ramat Gan's Tel HaShomer Hospital after eating cannabis cookies.

According to the mother, the children mistakenly ate the cookies, became dizzy and fell on furniture. She said the younger child ate half a cookie while the older boy ate a whole cookie.

The six-year-old is in moderate condition while the two-year-old is in serious condition.

Edible forms of cannabis, particularly in high concentrations, can be harmful to children. Paediatricians say that such edibles should be clearly labelled and stored safely away from children as other medications and potentially toxic products.

