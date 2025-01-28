Israel To Cut All Contact With UN's Palestinian Relief Agency

Israel will cease all contact with the UN's Palestinian relief agency UNRWA and any other body acting on its behalf, Israel's envoy to the UN said Tuesday after repeatedly accusing the organization of undermining its security.

"Israel will terminate all collaboration communication and contact with UNRWA or anyone acting on its behalf," said Danny Danon ahead of a UN Security Council on the issue.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)