Israel Says Will 'Find And Eliminate' Hamas Gaza Chief

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant vowed Saturday that Israeli forces would "find and eliminate" Yayha Sinwar, the head of Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"We will find Sinwar and will eliminate him," Yoav Gallant told a news conference, as Israeli forces continued to fight street battles with Hamas militants inside the Palestinian territory.

