Israel Says Its Airstrike Killed Hamas Financier

Israeli forces have struck Hamas sites in central Gaza in the last 24 hours (File)

Hamas financier Nasser Yakob Jabber Nasser was killed in an Israeli airstrike, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

Nasser was responsible for funding a significant amount of Hamas' military activities in Rafah. According to the IDF, Nasser transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars to Hamas in December alone.

In addition, over the past few days, Israeli forces have conducted precise operational activities in the northern Gaza area of Shejaya. Several terrorists were killed and a Hamas training facility was destroyed.

Israel's air, ground and naval forces struck Hamas sites in central Gaza above and below ground in the last 24 hours.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas' attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead.

