Israel Says It Killed Head Of Hamas Military Intelligence In Gaza

Jerusalem:
The Israeli military said on Friday it killed the head of Hamas' military intelligence in southern Gaza on Thursday.
In a statement, the military named the Hamas leader as Osama Tabash. It said he was also the head of the militant group's surveillance and targeting unit.
There was no immediate comment from Hamas.
