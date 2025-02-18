Israel Says Hamas Must Leave Gaza, Surrender Arms

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Monday that Hamas militants must surrender their arms and leave Gaza.

He was speaking ahead of a cabinet meeting to discuss the next phase of the truce between Israel and Hamas Palestinian militants.

Smotrich in a video statement said he "will demand a vote" by ministers on US President Donald Trump's plan and that Israel must "issue a clear ultimatum to Hamas -– immediately release all hostages, leave Gaza for other countries, and lay down your arms".

"If Hamas refuses this ultimatum, Israel will open the gates of hell," said Smotrich, echoing an expression used by both Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A strong opponent of stopping the war, he has threatened to quit Netanyahu's ruling coalition if the war is not resumed after the end of the first stage of the ceasefire.

Trump's plan lacked detail but has triggered widespread outrage internationally for his call to resettle Palestinians in other countries such as Egypt and Jordan under a US "takeover" of Gaza.

Smotrich said Israel should go for a "complete conquest" of the territory.

According to Israeli media, the security cabinet convened on Monday evening to discuss phase two of the fragile ceasefire which began on January 19.

More than 15 months of war destroyed or damaged more than 69 percent of Gaza's buildings, displaced almost the entire population, and triggered widespread hunger, according to the United Nations.

"It's them or us. Either we crush Hamas, or God forbid, Hamas will crush us," Smotrich said.

"I call on the prime minister to declare that once the war resumes after Phase One, Israel will, from the first day, seize 10 percent of Gaza's territory, establish full sovereignty there, and immediately apply Israeli law", he added.

"Furthermore, it must be announced that once combat resumes, all humanitarian aid will be completely halted."

Smotrich further said that according to a plan currently in preparation "Gaza's residents will be allowed to leave, but only in one direction -— with no possibility of return".

"The loss of territory is the only heavy price our enemies understand -- the only thing that will make them realise we are serious," Smotrich added.

Since the first phase of the truce began last month, 19 Israeli hostages have been released in exchange for more than 1,100 Palestinian prisoners.

Out of 251 people seized in Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which sparked the war, 70 remain in Gaza, including 35 the Israeli military says are dead.

