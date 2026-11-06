Israel President Says To Announce Sunday Who Will Form New Government

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he will announce on Sunday whom he will task with trying to form a new government, following post-election talks with all party leaders.

"I intend to task a member of Knesset (parliament) with forming the government this coming Sunday," Herzog said in a video message, noting that 46 parliament members recommended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while 67 backed his opponent Gadi Eisenkot. Seven lawmakers abstained.

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