Benjamin Netanyahu Makes A Comeback, Israel PM Concedes Defeat

Israel's caretaker Prime Minster Yair Lapid congratulated on Thursday his rival Benjamin Netanyahu on his "victory" following national elections held on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister Lapid congratulated Opposition Leader Netanyahu on his victory in the elections, and updated him that he has instructed his entire office to prepare an organised transition of power," a statement from Lapid's office said.

