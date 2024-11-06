Advertisement

Netanyahu Fires Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Amid Middle East Conflict

"Over the past few months that trust has eroded. In light of this, I decided today to end the term of the defence minister," Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office.

Read Time: 1 min
PM Netanyahu added he had appointed Foreign Minister Israel Katz to take his place. (File)
Jerusalem:

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over a breakdown in trust during the Gaza war against Hamas, his office said.

"Over the past few months that trust has eroded. In light of this, I decided today to end the term of the defence minister," Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office, adding that he had appointed Foreign Minister Israel Katz to take his place.

