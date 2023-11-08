LIVE Updates: Israel Forces Attack Hamas Tunnel In 'Heart Of Gaza'

A month after Palestinian group Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel, the nation's retaliation has now reached the "heart of Gaza City" even as global calls for a ceasefire continue to grow louder. Israel's massive campaign in Gaza came after the October 7 rocket attack that killed over 1,400 people. In Gaza, the Hamas controlled-government has said over 10,000 Palestinians including children have been in Israel's relentless bombardment. Currently, the Israel forces are trying to 'locate and disable' Hamas' vast tunnel network under the Palestinian enclave

Here are the LIVE updates on Israel-Palestine War:

Nov 08, 2023 10:12 (IST) Her Fiance Dived Into Grenade To Save Her Life During October 7 Hamas Attack

When young Israeli Irene Shavit spoke to her mother after her first date with Netta Epstein, she said she was "already in love" but feared it could "end badly". When young Israeli Irene Shavit spoke to her mother after her first date with Netta Epstein, she said she was "already in love" but feared it could "end badly".

Nov 08, 2023 09:45 (IST) Doctors Without Borders Worker Killed In Gaza Along With Family

An employee of medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has been killed in Gaza along with several family members, the group said Tuesday. Mohammed Al Ahel, a laboratory technician, was killed in his home in the Shati refugee camp when the area was bombed and his building collapsed, MSF said in a statement.