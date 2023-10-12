Nearly 100 Foreigners Killed, Several Injured In Israel After Hamas Attack

At least 22 US citizens have been killed since Hamas militants launched their attack.

Dozens of foreigners have been killed, injured or taken hostage during the surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Many of the missing foreigners were at an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert, at which scores of revellers were killed.

Here is what we know so far:

- United States: 22 dead, others missing, abducted -

At least 22 US citizens have been killed since Hamas militants launched their attack, against Israel, the US State Department said Wednesday, with a spokesperson extending "our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected".

- Thailand: 20 dead, 14 hostages -

Twenty Thais have been killed, 13 wounded and 14 are thought to have been abducted, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

There are approximately 30,000 Thais in Israel, most working in the agricultural sector, according to government figures.

More than 5,000 have asked to be repatriated, according to the foreign ministry.

- France: 11 dead, 18 missing -

France is mourning the deaths of 11 of its nationals, according to an official toll late Wednesday.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne early said 18 French people were missing, including "several children... probably kidnapped", by Hamas militants.

- Nepal: 10 dead, one missing -

Ten citizens of were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, one of the flashpoints of the Hamas assault, the Himalayan republic's embassy in Tel Aviv said on Sunday.

Four other Nepalis were being treated in hospital while a search was underway for a fifth person, the embassy added.

Kibbutz Alumim was hosting 17 students at the time of the attack.

- Argentina: Seven dead, 15 missing -

The foreign ministry on Monday confirmed that seven of the country's nationals had been killed and 15 others were missing.

- Russia: Four dead, six missing -

At least four Russian-Israelis have been killed, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv said.

It had no information about any hostages, but said six Russian nationals were missing.

- UK: Four dead -

Four Britons have died, including, the Israeli embassy in London confirmed, photographer Danny Darlington, 34, and Jack Marlowe, 26, who was providing security for the rave party in the desert.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday that a "significant number" of British-Israeli dual nationals had been caught up in the fighting.

- Canada: Three dead, three missing -

Three Canadians have been killed and three others remain missing, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

- Chile: One dead, one missing -

The Jewish community in Chile has announced one Chilean killed in the fighting, which has not been confirmed by the authorities. A Kibbutz resident has been reported missing, according the foreign ministry.

- Ukraine: Three dead, six missing -

The foreign ministry said Wednesday that three Ukrainians had been confirmed killed, nine injured and six missing.

- Brazil: Two dead, one missing -

The foreign ministry said Tuesday two Brazilian citizens had been killed, a man and a woman. Another Brazilian remains missing.

- Peru: Two dead, three missing -

Two Peruvians were killed and three are missing, authorities said.

- Philippines: Two dead, three missing -

The Philippines embassy in Israel said on Wednesday a 33-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man had been killed in an attack on a kibbutz near Gaza. Three nationals were missing.

- Azerbaijan: One dead -

The foreign ministry said Wednesday one Azerbaijani national had been killed.

- Cambodia: One dead -

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet said one Cambodian student had been killed.

- Germany: Several hostages -

Several dual German-Israeli nationals have been kidnapped, a German foreign ministry source said Sunday.

The mother of 22-year-old Shani Louk told news outlet Der Spiegel she had recognised her daughter in onlinr videos showing a woman in the back of a pick-up truck in Gaza filled with armed men.

Ricarda Louk told Spiegel that her daughter had been at a music festival nearby.

- Mexico: Two hostages -

Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena wrote on X, ex-Twitter, that two Mexicans, a man and a woman, had been taken hostage, without giving further details.

- Colombia: Two hostages -

Two Colombians who were at the Supernova festival were missing, Israel's ambassador to Colombia said on X.

The government confirmed two Colombians were at the rave and said it was trying to help locate them.

- Austria: One dead, two missing -

Vienna on Wednesday announced that an Israeli-Austrian dual national had died. Two others remain missing.

- Italy: Two missing -

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said two Israeli-Italians were missing.

"They have not been located and are not answering calls," he said.

- Paraguay: Two missing -

Two Paraguayan nationals who had been living in Israel are missing, Paraguay's government said, without giving details.

- Sri Lanka: Two missing -

Sri Lanka's ambassador to Israel said Tuesday that two nationals, a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were missing.

- Tanzania: Two missing -

Tanzania's ambassador to Israel told AFP two Tanzanian nationals were missing.

- Ireland: One missing -

An Irish-Israeli woman has been confirmed missing by the Irish government.

- Spain: One killed -

The foreign ministry said Wednesday one Spanish citizen had been killed in the attack launched by Hamas.

- Australia: One killed -

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Wednesday an Australian woman had been killed in the attacks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)