Biden 'Overjoyed' After Hamas Frees Two US Hostages

Biden vowed that work would continue to win the release of other Americans being held by Hamas.

US President Joe Biden said Friday he was "overjoyed" after Hamas released two American hostages abducted during the militant group's surprise attack from Gaza on Israel.

"Today, we have secured the release of two Americans taken hostage by Hamas during the horrific terrorist assault against Israel on October 7," Biden said in a statement.

"Our fellow citizens have endured a terrible ordeal these past 14 days, and I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family, who has been wracked with fear."

Biden thanked Qatar, the Gulf state that hosts a Hamas political office and has previously brokered deals between the group and Israel, and the Israeli government "for their partnership in this work."

The US president vowed that work would continue to win the release of other Americans being held by Hamas since the attack, some of whose families he spoke to last week.

"We will not stop until we get their loved ones home. As president, I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans held hostage around the world," Biden said.

