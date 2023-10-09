Rubble, Death, Fear: The Horror Of Israel-Hamas War In 10 Powerful Pics

Israel pounded Gaza in retaliation for one of the bloodiest attacks in its history.

Three days into the war between Israel and Hamas, the scenes on each side are almost similar - rubble, death, fear.

A surprise attack by Hamas on Israel, which combined gunmen breaching security barriers with a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza, was launched at dawn on Saturday during the Jewish high holiday of Simchat Torah. Israel pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Sunday, killing hundreds of people in retaliation for one of the bloodiest attacks in its history when Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and kidnapped dozens more.

Here are 10 powerful images that encapsulate the horror of Israel-Hamas war:

Palestinian group fired missiles at Israel in Gaza, and announced that they would respond to crimes against Jerusalem and the prisoners in an operation they called 'Al-Aqsa Flood'.

Israel was caught off guard when Hamas launched its devastating attack, enabling a force using bulldozers, hang gliders and motorbikes to take on the Middle East's most powerful army. In the pic, the Hamas fighters are seen taking down the fence on the Israel-Gaza border and entering Israel.

The Hamas group after taking control of an Israeli tank after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis.

Israeli forces establish heavily armed control points along the border as Israel tightens measures by the army, police and other security forces after Hamas launched Operation 'Al-Aqsa Flood'.

Israeli air strikes on Gaza began soon after the Hamas attack and continued overnight and into Sunday, destroying the group's offices and training camps, along with houses and other buildings.

Smoke and flames rise after Israeli forces' airstrikes as clashes continue between Israeli forces and Hamas armed groups at various locations of Gaza.

Rubble after Israeli airstrikes flattened several buildings in Gaza

A woman breaks down after Israeli fighter jets destroyed a building following the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood launched by Hamas in Rafah.

A wedding album seen among the debris of a building in Gaza after Israel airstrikes.

Hamas fires rockets in response to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City as clashes continue between Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups at various locations.

The attack on Israel came 50 years and a day after Egyptian and Syrian forces launched an assault during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur in an effort to retrieve territory Israel had taken during a brief conflict in 1967.