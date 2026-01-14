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Israel, Lebanon Agree To Direct Negotiations After "Productive" Talks: US

Israel and Lebanon agreed to hold direct negotiations after "productive discussions" between the two sides in Washington, the United States said on Tuesday.

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Israel, Lebanon Agree To Direct Negotiations After "Productive" Talks: US

Israel and Lebanon agreed to hold direct negotiations after "productive discussions" between the two sides in Washington, the United States said on Tuesday.

"The participants held productive discussions on steps toward launching direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon," State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement, adding: "All sides agreed to launch direct negotiations at a mutually agreed time and venue."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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